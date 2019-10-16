Menu

Two members of The Squad endorse Bernie Sanders for president

World News | Published:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar are two of the four congresswomen targeted by Donald Trump in a series of tweets.

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Ilhan Omar are backing Bernie Sanders (Martin Sylvest/John Minchillo and Jenn Ackerman/AP)

Democratic Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar are endorsing Bernie Sanders for president.

The Sanders campaign confirmed the backing of two members of The Squad on Tuesday.

The endorsements are a major boon for the 78-year-old Vermont senator, who has faced questions over his health since suffering a heart attack two weeks ago.

The 30-year-old Ms Ocasio-Cortez and 38-year-old Ms Omar are progressive stars and frequent targets of President Donald Trump.

Mr Sanders’ deputy communications director Sarah Ford said Ms Ocasio-Cortez will appear with the senator at a rally in her home district in New York this weekend.

Mr Sanders hinted at her backing during Tuesday’s Democratic debate in response to a question about his age, saying his sceptics should attend his Saturday rally featuring a “surprise guest”.

