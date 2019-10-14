Donald Trump campaigns for former aide Sean Spicer on Dancing With The Stars

President Donald Trump is trying to influence votes on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars.

Mr Trump on Monday tweeted that viewers should vote for former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

The president called Spicer a “good guy” and wrote “he has always been there for us!”

Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump Appreciate all the votes on @DancingABC tonight. Only votes between 8-10pm ET count. Everyone has 20 votes. Text SEAN 10 times to 21523 and vote 10 more at https://t.co/in3iBKszaD #teamsweetnspicey #DWTS #dwts28 https://t.co/DbbuRFTkJd — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) October 14, 2019

Spicer tweeted his thanks with instructions on how viewers can cast votes.

Spicer has been paired with professional dancer Lindsay Arnold as they compete for the mirror ball trophy.

He said he is doing it “to have fun and make it a really good experience”.

President Donald Trump is in Sean Spicer’s corner (Evan Vucci/AP)

Advertising

Trump supporters have embraced Spicer, but opponents have criticised the programme for inviting him.

Spicer told USA Today there’s no question a “huge” amount of his votes come from Trump supporters.

Dancing With The Stars airs on Monday night.