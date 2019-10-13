Canada’s PM Trudeau wears protective vest after unspecified threat

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has worn an armoured vest and appeared with a heavy security detail at an election rally.

Officials would not reveal the nature of the threat.

It resulted in a 90-minute delay before Mr Trudeau appeared before about 2,000 supporters who had turned out as the election campaign before the October 21 vote.

Mr Trudeau wore a suit jacket rather than his usual rolled-up sleeves and loosened tie, and was wearing a vest, which was noticeable in photos taken at the event.

Any threat made against @JustinTrudeau, or any leader, is troubling to all of us. No matter how you vote or believe, no one should face threats of violence. To the officers who protect all of us – thank you. — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) October 13, 2019

He was escorted through crowd by a large number of plainclothes Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers as well as Mounties dressed in green tactical gear.

RCMP spokeswoman Stephanie Dumoulin said they do not comment on security measures given to the prime minister.

A spokeswoman Mr Trudeau also declined comment.

Advertising

Prepared remarks had indicated that Mr Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, was to introduce the Liberal leader. She did not appear or take the stage during the rally.

“Very upsetting to hear that Justin Trudeau had to wear a bulletproof vest tonight at a campaign event,” opposition Conservative leader Andrew Scheer tweeted.

“Threats of violence against political leaders have absolutely no place in our democracy.”

Opposition NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was the first to tweet his concern.

“Any threat made against JustinTrudeau, or any leader, is troubling to all of us,” he wrote. “No matter how you vote or believe, no one should face threats of violence. To the officers who protect all of us – thank you.”