Advertising
Indian prime minister picks up rubbish from beach
Narendra Modi launched a Clean India campaign after he became prime minister in 2014.
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has been picking up rubbish from a beach in the southern temple town where he hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping, as part of his cleanliness campaign.
Mr Modi released a short video on Twitter showing him walking barefoot in the sand on Saturday, collecting the rubbish in a bag, in Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu state.
He tweeted: “Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy.”
Mr Modi launched a Clean India campaign after he became prime minister in 2014.
In a radio talk last month, Mr Modi praised the efforts of an Indian “plogger,” Ripudaman Belvi, who launched a campaign to pick up litter while jogging.
Mr Modi said that “plogging” is popular in foreign countries, and praised Mr Belvi for promoting it in India.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.