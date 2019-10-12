Giant avocado earns Hawaii family Guinness World Record

A family in Hawaii has won a Guinness World Record for the world’s heaviest avocado.

The Pokini family from the island of Maui received the Guinness certificate this week for the avocado, which weighed in at 5.6lbs (2.54 kg), The Maui News reported.

The average avocado weighs about six ounces (170g), according to Guinness officials.

Loihi Pokini with the giant avocado (Juliane Pokini/AP)

The Pokini family’s avocado tree is more than 10 years old and 20 feet tall.

Mark Pokini planted it when his son was born, using a seed from his brother-in-law’s tree on Oahu island, he said.

Mark and Juliane Pokini and their son, Loihi, applied in December for the Guinness recognition, which involved a tough verification process.

The family in 2018 entered another avocado, but it did not meet all the elements, which required input from a certified horticulturalist, two forms completed by witnesses, a state-certified scale, photographs, video and other documentation.

The family made guacamole (Juliane Pokini/AP)

For the second attempt, the family gathered a team and the right tools ahead of time as they watched the growth of what became the record fruit.

They did not water or fertilise the tree, deciding to “kind of just leave it alone”, Juliane Pokini said.

“We were excited,” Juliane Pokini said. “But at the same time, we were like, finally. It was such a long wait.”

The prize avocado was put to good use when the family “made a whole bunch of guacamole” to share with relatives and friends, she said.