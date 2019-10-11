Deadline set for relocation of Franco’s remains

Spain has set an October 25 deadline for the relocation of the remains of dictator Francisco Franco from a mausoleum to a more discreet grave in a public cemetery in Madrid.

Carmen Calvo, deputy prime minister in Spain’s caretaker cabinet, said an exhumation will be conducted in private and Franco’s relatives will be notified of the exact date 48 hours in advance.

People visit the tomb of former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco inside the basilica at the Valley of the Fallen monument outside Madrid (Alfonso Ruiz/AP)

A series of Supreme Court rulings have recently cleared the way for the Socialist government’s plan to move his remains, after it met with fierce opposition from his grandchildren and the abbot taking care of the dictator’s tomb.

Franco ruled Spain from 1939 to 1975.