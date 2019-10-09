Two killed in shooting in eastern Germany near synagogue

Two people have been killed in a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle, police said.

Several shots were fired and the suspected assailants then fled in a car, police said in a tweet.

A short time later, police reported that one person had been arrested.

They gave no information on that person.

Pictures from the scene showed a body lying in the street behind a police cordon.

Police gave no details about the target of the attack, but said officers were out in force in the city hunting down the suspects.

The Bild and Mitteldeutsche Zeitung newspapers reported that the shooting took place near a synagogue — Wednesday is the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur.

A person interviewed on n-tv television said that he had been in a kebab shop when he saw a man with a helmet and military jacket, who he said fired shots into the shop.

Police said that shots were also fired in Landsberg, about 15 miles from Halle.

It was not clear whether that incident was related to the shooting in the city.

The railway station in Halle, a city of 240,000, was closed down as a precaution amid the police operation.