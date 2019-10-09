Turkey launches Syria offensive with air strikes

Air strikes have hit a town on Syria’s northern border as Turkey launched a military operation against Kurdish fighters after US forces pulled back from the area.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the start of the campaign, which followed an abrupt decision on Sunday by US president Donald Trump that American troops would step aside to allow for the operation.

After Turkey’s offensive began, there was sign of panic in the streets of Ras al-Ayn – one of the towns under attack with residential areas close to the borders.

Cars raced to safety, although it was not clear if they were leaving the town or heading away from border areas.

Plumes of smoke were seen after Turkey launched a military operation against Kurdish fighters in north-eastern Syria (Lefteris Pitarakis/AP)

Near the town of Qamishli, plumes of smoke were seen rising from an area close to the border after activists reported sounds of an explosion nearby.

At least one member of the Kurdish-led force known as the Syrian Democratic Forces was killed in the Turkish bombardment, Kurdish activists and a Syria war monitor said.

The Kurdish forces have warned of a “humanitarian catastrophe” that could potentially unfold because of the Turkish military operation.

“Our mission is to prevent the creation of a terror corridor across our southern border, and to bring peace to the area,” Mr Erdogan said in a tweet.

He added that Turkish Armed Forces, together with Turkish-backed Syrian fighters known as the Syrian National Army, had begun what they called “Operation Peace Spring” against Kurdish fighters to eradicate what Mr Erdogan said was “the threat of terror” against Turkey.

Minutes before Mr Erdogan’s announcement, Turkish jets began pounding suspected positions of Syrian Kurdish forces in the town of Ras al Ayn, according to Turkish media and Syrian activists.

The sound of explosions could be heard in Turkey.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks on the phone before reportedly giving orders for the start of the military operation into Syria (Turkish Presidency Press Service via AP, Pool)

A photograph released to Turkish media showed Mr Erdogan at his desk, reportedly giving orders for the start of the operation.

It was difficult to know what was hit in the first hours of the operation.

Mustafa Bali, a spokesman for the US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, said Turkish warplanes were targeting “civilian areas” in northern Syria, causing “a huge panic” in the region.

Before Turkey’s attack, Syrian Kurdish forces that are allied with the United States issued a general mobilisation call, warning of a “humanitarian catastrophe”.

The Turkish operation meant to create a so-called “safe zone” carries potential gains and risk for Turkey by getting even more deeply involved in the Syria war.

It also would ignite new fighting in Syria’s eight-year-old war, potentially displacing hundreds of thousands.

A convoy of Turkish forces vehicles is driven through the town of Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, in south-eastern Turkey (Lefteris Pitarakis/AP)

Turkey has long threatened to attack the Kurdish fighters whom Ankara considers terrorists allied with a Kurdish insurgency in Turkey.

Expectations of an invasion increased after Mr Trump’s announcement, although he also threatened to “totally destroy and obliterate” Turkey’s economy if the Turkish push into Syria went too far.

Turkey has been massing troops for days along its border with Syria and vowed it would go ahead with the military operation and not bow to the US threat.

Mr Trump later cast his decision to pull back US troops from parts of north-east Syria as fulfilling a campaign promise to withdraw from the “endless war” in the Middle East.

Republican critics and others said he was sacrificing an ally, the Syrian Kurdish forces, and undermining Washington’s credibility.

Fahrettin Altun, the Turkish presidency’s communications director, called on the international community in a Washington Post op-ed published Wednesday to rally behind Ankara, which he said would also take over the fight against the so-called Islamic State group.

Mr Erdogan discussed plans for the incursion with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Mr Erdogan’s office said the Turkish leader told his Russian counterpart by phone that the planned military action in the region east of the Euphrates River “will contribute to the peace and stability” and also “pave the way for a political process” in Syria.

Meanwhile, the secretary-general of Nato urged Turkey not to “further destabilise the region” through its military action.

Mr Stoltenberg will discuss the military action with Turkey’s leader on Friday in Istanbul.