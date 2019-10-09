Menu

Advertising

Protesters in Hong Kong call for release of jailed activist

World News | Published:

Edward Leung is an advocate of independence for the former UK colony which reverted to Chinese rule in 1997.

Hong Kong Protests

Several hundred masked protesters chanting for revolution have gathered at Hong Kong’s High Court for the appeal hearing of an activist sentenced to six years in prison for his part in a violent nightlong clash with police.

Edward Leung is among a generation of young political activists who emerged after 2014’s failed non-violent protests over Beijing’s decision to restrict elections.

Mr Leung has been an advocate of independence for Hong Kong, which reverted from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

Hong Kong Protests
A sticker featuring a picture of Hong Kong activist Edward Leung (Kin Cheung/AP)

Supporters outside the court Wednesday hoped for his release.

Mr Leung was sentenced in June 2018 for his role in a February 8-9 2016, outbreak of violence in the city’s working-class Mong Kok district.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News