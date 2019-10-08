Menu

Tourists allowed to return to Indian-controlled Kashmir

World News | Published:

Tourists and Hindu pilgrims had been advised to leave on August 2 three days before the Muslim-majority region lost its special status.

Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir are allowing tourists back into the region two months after ordering them to leave, citing security concerns.

The local government had instructed tourists and Hindu pilgrims to leave on August 2, three days before India stripped the Muslim-majority region of its statehood and special semi-autonomous status.

The local government said in a statement that the governor has decided after a security review to lift the restrictions on tourists, effective on Thursday.

A Kashmiri fisherman cooks food inside his anchored boat on the shore of the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir (Mukhtar Khan/AP)

Kashmir’s pristine mountainous landscape, ski resorts, lake houseboats and apple orchards have long made it a tourist attraction.

India imposed a harsh security clampdown, cutting most communications and detaining thousands of people, after stripping the region of its special status.

