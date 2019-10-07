Menu

Advertising

US troops begin withdrawal from Turkey’s border in Syria

World News | Published:

The move effectively abandons Kurdish fighters who helped American forces in the fight against Islamic State.

United States Syria

US-backed Kurdish-led forces in Syria have said American troops have begun withdrawing from areas along Turkey’s border.

This comes hours after the White House said US forces in north-eastern Syria will move aside and clear the way for an expected Turkish assault – essentially abandoning Kurdish fighters who fought alongside American forces in the years-long battle to defeat the so-called Islamic State (IS) group.

Syrian-Turkish border patrols
Turkish and American armored vehicles patrol as they conduct joint ground patrol in the so-called “safe zone” on the Syrian side of the border with Turkey (AP)

The Syrian Democratic Forces said the move comes as Turkey is preparing to attack Kurdish-held areas in north-east Syria.

The statement warns the Turkish invasion would be a blow to the fight against IS militants.

The Kurdish Hawar news agency and the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also said American troops were evacuating positions near the towns of Ras al-Ayn and Tal Abyad on Monday.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News