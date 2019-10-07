Menu

Putin takes birthday break in Siberian mountains

World News | Published:

Photos and video released by the Kremlin show Vladimir Putin walking in forested mountains in the Tuva region that borders Mongolia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in Siberia during a break from state affairs ahead of his birthday

Russian President Vladimir Putin spent the weekend in southern Siberia’s mountains ahead of his birthday.

Photos and video released by the Kremlin show Mr Putin walking in forested mountains in the Tuva region that borders Mongolia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stands on a hill in Siberia during a break from state affairs ahead of his birthday
President Vladimir Putin in Siberia (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russia Putin
Mr Putin has turned 67 (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russia Putin
The Russian president has cultivated an action man image (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Mr Putin turned 67 on Monday.

Russia’s nature-loving action man president has visited the area several times over the past few years, walking up the mountains, fishing and swimming in the area’s pristine rivers and lakes.

Russia Putin
Mr Putin has visited the area before (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russia Putin
The president takes on a hill (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

The video broadcast by Russian television showed Mr Putin walking up the slope and pausing to look at the Yenisei River below and the surrounding mountains.

Defence minister Sergei Shoigu, who is from the region, accompanied Mr Putin on the trip.

Russia Putin
Mr Putin with defence minister Sergei Shoigu (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russia Putin
The president rests in front of a stunning backdrop (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
World News

