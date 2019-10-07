French government admits security breach in police attack

France’s interior minister has acknowledged that there was a breach in security that failed to detect signs of radicalisation of a police employee who killed four people inside Paris police headquarters.

Christophe Castaner told France Inter radio the attacker had previously “justified” the deadly 2015 Islamic extremist attack on satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in front of his colleagues, but no written report was made at the time.

An internal investigation has been launched, in addition to the judicial investigation.

Police headquarters in Paris (Michel Euler/AP)

The longtime police employee stabbed four colleagues to death on Thursday before he was shot and killed.

The counter-terrorism prosecutor said the attacker was probably in contact with members of an ultra-conservative Islamic movement.

His wife was released from police custody on Sunday without any charges, Mr Castaner said.