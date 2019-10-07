FBI says inmate is most prolific serial killer in US history

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says the man who claims to have killed more than 90 women across the country is the most prolific serial killer in US history.

In a news release on Sunday, the FBI said Samuel Little confessed to 93 murders.

Federal crime analysts believe all of his confessions are credible, and officials have been able to verify 50 confessions so far.

The #FBI asks the public to help identify some of the victims of Samuel Little, a prolific serial killer who confessed to 93 murders. If you have information linked to Little's confessions, contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324). https://t.co/RxXnJAIK2l — FBI (@FBI) October 7, 2019

Investigators also provided new information and details about five cases in Florida, Arkansas, Kentucky, Nevada and Louisiana.

The 79-year-old is serving multiple life sentences in California. He says he strangled his 93 victims between 1970 and 2005.

Many of his victims were originally deemed overdoses, or attributed to accidental or undetermined causes. Some bodies were never found.