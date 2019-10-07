Advertising
At least nine dead as migrant boat capsizes off Italian island amid rescue bid
The coast guard said the overloaded smugglers’ boat overturned as a patrol was boarding migrants some six miles off Lampedusa.
At least nine people died when a migrant boat capsized near the island of Lampedusa as they were about to be rescued, the Italian coast guard has said.
The coast guard said the overloaded smugglers’ boat overturned as a patrol was boarding migrants some six miles off Lampedusa just after midnight.
Twenty-two migrants were rescued from the sea and nine bodies were recovered, authorities said.
The search is under way for more missing.
Initial reports by authorities in Sicily who received the distress call put the number of migrants on board at around 50.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.