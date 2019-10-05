Menu

In Pictures: Colourful costumes as fans descend on New York Comic Con

Thousands of people have gotten into the spirit of the annual gathering of fans of the fantastic.

The New York Comic Con is under way, featuring a cavalcade of colourful costumes from the world of comics, the movies and television.

Fans showed off their outfits at the annual celebration of pop culture which also features celebrity appearances, panels and sneak peeks at upcoming movies and shows.

The event takes place from October 3-6 at Manhattan’s Javits Centre in New York City.

2019 New York Comic Con – Day 2
This Pennywise impersonator wants you to float, too (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
2019 New York Comic Con – Day 2
No costume can be complete without a comic book panel pose (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
2019 New York Comic Con – Day 2
A cutting-edge costume from this sharp dresser, in the guise of A Nightmare On Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
2019 New York Comic Con – Day 2
You ain’t getting this cosplayer on no plane, sucka (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
2019 New York Comic Con – Day 2
True superheroes look after the little ones, as this Spider-Man impersonator demonstrates (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

2019 New York Comic Con – Day 2
Why so serious? A nifty take on Heath Ledger’s Joker from The Dark Knight (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
2019 New York Comic Con – Day 2
Stars including Rosario Dawson signed autographs during the convention (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
2019 New York Comic Con – Day 2
When Star Wars meets the Village People – this construction worker/stormtrooper checks out the plans to the Death Star (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
