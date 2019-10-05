Advertising
In Pictures: Colourful costumes as fans descend on New York Comic Con
Thousands of people have gotten into the spirit of the annual gathering of fans of the fantastic.
The New York Comic Con is under way, featuring a cavalcade of colourful costumes from the world of comics, the movies and television.
Fans showed off their outfits at the annual celebration of pop culture which also features celebrity appearances, panels and sneak peeks at upcoming movies and shows.
The event takes place from October 3-6 at Manhattan’s Javits Centre in New York City.
