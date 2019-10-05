In Pictures: Colourful costumes as fans descend on New York Comic Con

The New York Comic Con is under way, featuring a cavalcade of colourful costumes from the world of comics, the movies and television.

Fans showed off their outfits at the annual celebration of pop culture which also features celebrity appearances, panels and sneak peeks at upcoming movies and shows.

The event takes place from October 3-6 at Manhattan’s Javits Centre in New York City.

This Pennywise impersonator wants you to float, too (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

No costume can be complete without a comic book panel pose (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

A cutting-edge costume from this sharp dresser, in the guise of A Nightmare On Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

You ain’t getting this cosplayer on no plane, sucka (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

True superheroes look after the little ones, as this Spider-Man impersonator demonstrates (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Advertising

Why so serious? A nifty take on Heath Ledger’s Joker from The Dark Knight (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Stars including Rosario Dawson signed autographs during the convention (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)