Terror probe opened after four killed in attack at Paris police HQ

French prosecutors have opened an investigation that treats a knife attack that left four dead at Paris police headquarters as a potential act of terrorism.

The Paris prosecutors’ office said information from researching the background of the longtime employee who killed three police officers and an administrator led to the probe for multiple murders “in relation with a terrorist enterprise”.

Investigators scoured the 45-year-old attacker’s computer and mobile phone for clues to his motive, and also interviewed his wife and witnesses.

A rookie police officer shot and killed him in a courtyard during Thursday’s attack.

Authorities said the assailant, a technology administrator in the police intelligence unit, had worked for the Paris police force since 2003. He converted to Islam 18 months ago.

Officials said earlier that the man did not have a history of psychiatric problems and investigators did not have evidence at that point indicating he had been radicalised by extremists.