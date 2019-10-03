Japanese spacecraft’s rover begins descent to asteroid

Japan’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft has released a small rover that will land on the surface of an asteroid as part its final mission before heading back to Earth.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or Jaxa, said the Minerva-II2 rover began its slow descent to the asteroid Ryugu early on Thursday.

Hayabusa2 arrived in the area in June 2018.

[MINERVA-II2] Group photo to celebrating the successful separation of MINERVA-II2! It is well past midnight and are now a little tired… but the operation is ongoing! In the future, we will observe the orbital motion of MINERVA-II2 after its separation. pic.twitter.com/BLqS9UQB8I — HAYABUSA2@JAXA (@haya2e_jaxa) October 2, 2019

It has collected soil samples and other data from the asteroid 180 million miles from Earth in a series of missions aimed at obtaining clues to the origin of the solar system.

The spacecraft will collect data and images of the rover’s descent over the next few days to Ryugu to research the asteroid’s gravity.

Hayabusa2 is to start its year-long return trip later this year.