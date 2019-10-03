Menu

Bernie Sanders says he will be at Democratic debate despite health scare

World News | Published:

The 78-year-old candidate for president was taken to hospital on Tuesday and had stents inserted in an artery in his heart.

Bernie Sanders will participate in the upcoming Democratic presidential debate after being taken to hospital this week because of a blocked artery in his heart.

The 78-year-old Vermont senator was taken to hospital on Tuesday after he experienced chest discomfort during a campaign event and sought medical evaluation.

Two stents were “successfully inserted”, his campaign spokeswoman Sarah Ford said.

Beyond the debate, it is not clear when he will resume campaigning.

Democrats will hold their next presidential debate on October 15 in Ohio.

Mr Sanders is one of three Democratic presidential candidates who are more than 70 years old.

His health issue will likely revive questions about whether the party should turn to a younger generation of leaders.

