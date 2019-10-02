Khashoggi remembered outside Saudi consulate where he died

Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos has joined activists and friends of Jamal Khashoggi near Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul on the first-year anniversary of his death at the hands of Saudi agents.

The memorial began just after 1.14pm — the time Mr Khashoggi walked into the consulate a year ago, to collect documents required for him to marry his Turkish fiancee, who was waiting for him outside. He never emerged.

During the ceremony, activists called for a comprehensive United Nations investigation into the murder and action to ensure the perpetrators of the killing do not go unpunished.

Hatice Cengiz (Lefteris Pitarakis/AP)

Mr Bezos, who is also the founder of Amazon, praised Mr Khashoggi’s fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, who paced a street outside the Saudi consulate for hours last year waiting for him to re-emerge.

“No one should ever have to endure what you did,” Mr Bezos said. “You need to know that you are in our hearts. We are here and you are not alone.”

Participants later unveiled a memorial for Mr Khashoggi, who had become a sharp critic of the Saudi kingdom.

Jeff Bezos with Hatice Cengiz (Lefteris Pitarakis/AP)

Several questions linger a year since his killing, including the whereabouts of his body and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s possible culpability.

Saudi Arabia says it is trying 11 people for the killing, but few details have been released.

Prince Mohammed said in an interview this week that he took full responsibility for the killing but denied ordering it.