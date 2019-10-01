Peru in turmoil as parliament dissolved

Peru stands on the brink of a new period of political uncertainty on Tuesday after President Martín Vizcarra dissolved the opposition-controlled congress and called new elections he contends are needed to uproot the nation’s endemic corruption.

Renegade lawmakers defied the chief of state, staying in their seats late into the night and even voting to suspend him from office and appoint a vice president who recently broke ranks in his place.

But thousands of people took to the streets in the capital Lima waving Peruvian flags and celebrating Vizcarra’s decision in a country where nearly every living president has been implicated in the Odebrecht graft scandal.

“We are making history that will be remembered by future generations,” Vizcarra said in a national address Monday evening. “And when they do, I hope they understand the magnitude of this fight that we are in today against an endemic evil that has caused much harm to our country.”

The stunning turn could spell new instability as Peru grapples with the fall-out of the Odebrecht probe, plummeting faith in public institutions and an inexperienced president struggling to govern.

Nonetheless, Vizcarra’s decision was at least initially cheered by Peruvians who have been clamouring for new congressional elections to replace the majority party, led by a former first daughter and presidential candidate who is now behind bars.

Peruvian Prime Minister Mercedes Araoz, seen here at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January, was sworn in as Peru’s president by renegade MPs on Monday (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Hundreds gathered outside congress honking horns, chanting and carrying signs with phrases like “Get out, corrupt politicians!” Others tried to force their way into the legislature to get lawmakers out but were driven back by police with tear gas.

Opposition leaders denounced the move as the work of a “dictator,” refusing to leave congress and instead approving a resolution to suspend Vizcarra for “breaking the constitutional order.” Minutes later they swore in Mercedes Aráoz, the vice president who recently broke with Vizcarra over his push to hold early elections next year.

The acts likely carry only symbolic weight since congress is considered vacated.

“I know many Peruvians are upset,” said Aráoz, who was greeted by applauding lawmakers singing the national anthem.

“I share that anger but the solution for a crisis like this is not irresponsible gestures.”