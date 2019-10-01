Menu

In Pictures: Parades and protests on China’s National Day

There were contrasting scenes in Beijing and Hong Kong.

Hong Kong and Beijing

China’s ruling Communist Party has celebrated its 70th anniversary in power with a parade showcasing the country’s economic growth and military might.

But in Hong Kong, black-clad pro-democracy activists clashed with police in the biggest protests yet against the influence of Beijing in the semi-autonomous territory.

China 70 Years Photo Gallery
Army vehicles roll through Beijing (Ng Han Guan/AP)
China 70 Years
A huge portrait of former Communist Party leader Hu Jintao (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
China 70 Years
Participants wave flowers as they march next to a float (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
China 70 Years
President Xi Jinping is shown in a painting and on screen (Ng Han Guan/AP)
A flypast by military planes
A flypast by military planes (Andy Wong/AP)
China 70 Years
Ranks of Chinese troops (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Hong Kong Protests
Anti-China protesters gather in Hong Kong (Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP)
Hong Kong Protests
Anti-government protests in the Wong Tai Sin area (Felipe Dana/AP)
Hong Kong Protests
Police use blue dyed water to disperse protesters (Vincent Thian/AP)
Hong Kong Protests
Black-clad protesters use umbrellas to shield themselves (Vincent Yu/AP)
Hong Kong Protests
A row of motorcycles go up in flames (Felipe Dana/AP)
Hong Kong Protests
A protester dodges tear gas (Vincent Thian/AP)
