Advertising
In Pictures: Parades and protests on China’s National Day
There were contrasting scenes in Beijing and Hong Kong.
China’s ruling Communist Party has celebrated its 70th anniversary in power with a parade showcasing the country’s economic growth and military might.
But in Hong Kong, black-clad pro-democracy activists clashed with police in the biggest protests yet against the influence of Beijing in the semi-autonomous territory.
Advertising
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.