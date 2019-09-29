Elon Musk unveils spacecraft he says can go to Mars and return to Earth

Elon Musk has unveiled a SpaceX spacecraft designed to carry a crew and cargo to the moon, Mars or anywhere else in the solar system and land back on Earth perpendicularly.

In a livestreamed speech from SpaceX’s launch facility near the southern tip of Texas, Mr Musk said the space venture’s Starship is expected to take off for the first time in about one or two months and reach 65,000 feet before landing back on Earth.

He said it is essential for the viability of space travel to be able to reuse spacecraft and that it is important to take steps to extend consciousness beyond our planet.

11 years ago today, we launched our first successful mission. To date, we’ve completed 78 launches and have developed the world’s only operational reusable orbital class rockets and spacecraft—capable of launching to space, returning to Earth, and flying again pic.twitter.com/5L0q9PJ90P — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 29, 2019

A crowd watched as Mr Musk spoke from a stage in front of the large spacecraft, which has a reflective, metal exterior.

Mr Musk said Saturday marked the 11th anniversary of a SpaceX rocket reaching orbit for the first time.