Advertising
Bodyguard to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman killed in ‘personal dispute’
Major General Abdulaziz al-Fagham died in the city of Jeddah.
A prominent bodyguard to King Salman has been shot and killed in what authorities describe as a personal dispute, according to Saudi media reports.
The state TV report on Sunday said Major General Abdulaziz al-Fagham was killed in a shooting in the Red Sea city of Jeddah.
A one-sentence statement published by state TV on Twitter identified Mr al-Fagham as “the bodyguard of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques”, the honorific given to Saudi kings.
There was no further information released by state TV.
The country’s interior ministry also had no immediate comment.
Saudis on Twitter offered condolences for Mr al-Fagham, publishing pictures of him similarly guarding late King Abdullah.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.