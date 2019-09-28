Russian theatre and film director Mark Zakharov dies at 85

Mark Zakharov, a renowned Russian theatre and film director whose productions have been widely acclaimed and loved by several generations of Russians, has died at the age of 85.

Moscow’s Lenkom Theatre, which was led by Zakharov for more than three decades, said he died in Moscow on Saturday. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Born in Moscow, Zakharov graduated from the capital’s leading theatre school in 1955 and worked as an actor before becoming a theatre director a decade later.

Russian president Vladimir Putin with Zakharov (Kremlin/AP)

In 1973 he became the director of the Lenkom Theatre, which he led until his death.

Many of Zakharov’s theatre productions have become iconic. He also won broad fame as a film director with movies including An Ordinary Miracle and Formula Of Love.

Zakharov is survived by his daughter Alexandra, who is a successful actress in Russia.