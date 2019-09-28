Menu

Advertising

France’s second-biggest airline closes down

World News | Published:

Aigle Azur had filed for bankruptcy last month.

A plane comes in to land

French airline Aigle Azur has closed down after it failed to find new investors, leaving 1,150 employees out of work.

France’s second-biggest airline, which was mostly operating between France and Algeria, had filed for bankruptcy earlier this month and cancelled all its flights.

A French commercial court on Friday ordered the company’s closure due to the lack of a sustainable offer from bidders.

Chinese conglomerate HNA Group is the company’s largest shareholder with a 49% stake.

Aigle Azur transported about 1.9 million passengers in 2018. It also had operated routes to Brazil, China, Russia and other countries in recent years.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News