French chemical plant fire extinguished as questions mount

French authorities and residents in Normandy are clearing up residue from a huge fire at a chemical plant, as a foul stench continues to spread over a swathe of territory.

No-one was injured in Thursday’s fire at a lubricant plant in Rouen, but residents have expressed concern about possible health risks and consequences for the nearby River Seine.

The head of the regional administration said Friday the fire was extinguished Thursday night after nearly 24 hours. Firefighters are still at the scene.

The administration warned of a new odour released after the fire was put out, saying it could spread to neighbouring regions.

Interior minister Christophe Castaner said people in fragile health should remain indoors until Friday night.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. The plant is among the most high risk industrial sites in Europe.