Death toll from Indonesian earthquake rises to 23

The death toll from a strong earthquake in Indonesia has climbed to 23 people, authorities said.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said most of the victims of Thursday’s magnitude 6.5 quake in Ambon, the capital of Maluku province, were killed by collapsing houses and buildings.

The agency added that more than 100 people were injured.

The agency said on Friday that at least 117 houses and buildings were damaged and about 15,000 people were being housed in temporary shelters.

Home to more than 260 million people, Indonesia has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”.