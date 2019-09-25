Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims – memo

US president Donald Trump repeatedly prodded Ukraine’s new leader to work with his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and the US attorney general to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden, according to a rough transcript summarising a call between the two leaders.

In the call, Trump raised unsubstantiated allegations that the former vice president sought to interfere with a Ukrainian prosecutor’s investigation of his son Hunter.

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that,” Mr Trump said to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The conversation between the two leaders is one piece of a whistleblower’s complaint, which followed the July 25 call.

The complaint is central to the formal impeachment inquiry launched on Tuesday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The release of the rough transcript set the parameters of the political debate to come, with Mr Trump dismissing it as routine and Democrats saying it laid the ground for an impeachment inquiry.