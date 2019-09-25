Japan sends new batteries to space station

A Japanese supply ship rocketed toward the International Space Station on Tuesday, two weeks after a launch pad fire halted the first countdown.

Japanese officials traced the fire to static electricity and oxygen propellant, and corrected the problem.

The four-ton shipment should arrive at the space station on Saturday.

The HTV-8 cargo craft from @JAXA_en is safely in orbit now on its way to the station for a Saturday arrival and capture at 7:15 am ET live on @NASA TV. #AskNASA | https://t.co/yuOTrYN8CV — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) September 24, 2019

Spacewalking astronauts will install the six new lithium-ion batteries later this year, replacing old-style batteries. The cargo ship is named Kounotori, Japanese for white stork.

The Japanese Space Agency is one of several organisations making periodic station deliveries. Russia sends up supplies, as do SpaceX and Northrop Grumman on NASA’s behalf.

Russia, meanwhile, plans to launch three astronauts to the space station Wednesday, including the first person from the United Arab Emirates bound for orbit.