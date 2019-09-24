Advertising
TV Academy apologises for Emmy gaffe over late conductor Andre Previn
During the memoriam segment, a photograph of living conductor Leonard Slatkin was shown instead of an image of Previn.
The TV Academy has apologised for using a photo of a living composer instead of the image of the late Andre Previn during an Emmy’s memoriam segment.
The segment used a photo of 75-year-old conductor Leonard Slatkin.
The academy, Fox and Emmy producers said in a statement that it was an “error”.
Previn died at 89 in February.
He was a composer, pianist and conductor whose work ventured into Hollywood, jazz and classical music.
Previn won four Oscars for his orchestrations of such stylish musicals as 1964’s My Fair Lady.
Advertising
Slatkin posted a picture on Twitter of Previn saying he “deserved better”.
More light-heartedly, Slatkin announced his forthcoming TV appearance with Jimmy Kimmel which would prove he was still alive.
The academy said all mentions on its website will feature accurate imagery of Previn.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.