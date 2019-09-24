Menu

Donald Trump fires Twitter jibe at climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg, 16

World News | Published:

The teenage activist, who sailed to the US on a yacht, had scolded leaders for failing to address what she called the beginning of a mass extinction.

Greta Thunberg sails to the US

President Donald Trump has used Twitter to mock Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish campaigner who has urged world leaders to combat climate change.

Greta, who sailed across the Atlantic in a yacht to attend the event, scolded the audience at the UN Climate Action Summit on Monday, repeatedly asking: “How dare you?”

Greta said: “We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and yet all you can talk about is money. You are failing us.”

In a tweet, Mr Trump said: “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”

Trump
President Donald Trump (Evan Vucci/AP)

Mr Trump had spent only a few minutes at the climate summit, a centrepiece of this year’s UN general assembly schedule.

