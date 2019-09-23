Menu

Children killed as school collapses in Kenya’s capital

More than 800 students are enrolled at the school, officials said.

At least seven children have been killed after a school collapsed in Kenya’s capital.

Hundreds of people gathered at The Precious Talent Top School in Nairobi as emergency workers picked through the debris.

It was not clear whether anyone was trapped underneath.

Officials said at least seven children were killed (Khalil Senosi/AP)

Government spokesman Cyrus Oguna later said 64 children had been admitted and that two of them were in critical condition.

“The children here were all running away and crying,” said local resident Michael Otieno.

