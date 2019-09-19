Menu

Advertising

98-year-old D-Day veteran’s parachute jump takes him closer to milestone moment

World News | Published:

American Tom Rice wants to leap out of a plane aged 100.

Tom Rice approaches the landing zone in a tandem parachute jump

A 98-year-old D-Day veteran is nudging closer to his goal of leaping out of planes aged 100.

American Tom Rice, who caused a sensation in June by parachuting into Normandy for the 75th anniversary of the 1944 D-Day landings, was at it again on Thursday.

American war veteran Tom Rice
American veteran Tom Rice poses with the US flag after taking part in a tandem parachute jump (Peter Dejong/AP)

This time, his landing zone was in the Netherlands.

Mr Rice, strapped to a younger parachutist who steered the canopy, jumped as part of commemorations for massive airborne landings in September 1944.

He described their jump as “perfect” and said: “I’m going to do it until I’m 100.”

Parachutists jump from a plane in the, Netherlands
Parachutists jump from a plane in the Netherlands (Peter Dejong/AP)

Mr Rice jumped with the US Army’s 101st Airborne Division on D-Day.

His latest jump, with hundreds of other parachutists, was to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Operation Market Garden, a 1944 land and airborne thrust through the Netherlands.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News