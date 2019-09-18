Paris tests new bubble-shaped water taxi

Paris is testing out a new form of travel: an eco-friendly bubble-shaped taxi that zips along the water.

Organisers are holding test runs on the River Seine this week as the white, oval-shaped electric hydrofoil boats that resemble tiny space shuttles glide past Paris monuments.

SeaBubbles co-founder Anders Bringdal (Francois Mori/AP)

They can fit four passengers and, if approved, could be ordered on an app like land taxis, shared bikes and other forms of transport.

The designers hope to run the so-called SeaBubbles commercially in Paris and other cities starting next year.

A SeaBubble water taxi passes through Paris (Francois Mori/AP)

Proponents see the vehicle as a new model for the fast-changing landscape of urban mobility.

Its designers claim it makes “zero sound, zero waves, zero carbon dioxide”.