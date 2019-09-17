Menu

France evacuates 900 migrants from camp near English Channel

World News | Published:

French police are evacuating at least 900 migrants from a gym and a nearby tent camp near the English Channel, citing concerns over security and hygiene.

A spokesman for the Nord region said the migrants being removed from the town of Grande Synthe include an unspecified number of children with their families.

Local media said the migrants included many Kurds from Iraq.

Hygiene and security are cited as reasons for evacuating at least 900 migrants are being evacuated from a gym near the English Channel (AP)

Earlier this month, a French court ordered the migrants removed in order to stem violence and human trafficking in the neighbourhood.

Officials said the migrants are being taken to temporary shelters and allowed to apply for asylum.

Activists have warned that evacuations do not stop migrants from coming to the area.

Migrants fleeing poverty and conflict have long congregated in towns along the French coast in the hopes of crossing the English Channel to the UK.

