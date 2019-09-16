‘Looking like’ Iran was behind Saudi Arabia oil installation attacks, says Trump

US President Donald Trump has said it is “looking like” Iran was responsible for the attacks on key oil installations in Saudi Arabia but said he does not want war.

Mr Trump, speaking at the White House, said the US is not looking at retaliatory options until he has “definitive proof” that Iran was responsible.

But the president told reporters in the Oval Office that the US “is prepared” if the attacks warrant a response.

(PA Graphics)

Secretary of state Mike Pompeo also said “emerging information indicates that responsibility lies with Iran”.

Iran has denied involvement, though it comes amid heightened tensions over Tehran’s unravelling nuclear deal with world powers, including the US, which pulled out of the deal last year.

Mr Trump said Mr Pompeo will be travelling to Saudi Arabia but did not say when.