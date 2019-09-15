Menu

Outsider Saied ahead in Tunisia presidential vote, says pollster

World News | Published:

Projections by Sigma Conseil show prime minister Youssef Chahed is not among the top four candidates.

A voter casts his ballot

An independent outsider, Kais Saied, has been projected as the winner in the first round of Tunisia’s presidential election, with jailed media magnate Nabil Karoui in second place.

Projections by polling firm Sigma Conseil do not show prime minister Youssef Chahed among the top four candidates in Sunday’s vote, which featured 26 contenders.

Official preliminary results are expected by Tuesday.

The projection gives Mr Saied, a constitutional law professor without a party, 19.5% of the vote and Mr Karoui 15.5%.

Ranking third is the candidate for the moderate Islamist party Ennahdha, Abdelfattah Mourou, with 11%.

