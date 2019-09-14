Menu

Tropical Storm Humberto forms near Bahamas

World News | Published:

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the north-western Bahamas

Bahamas Hurricane Dorian

A tropical depression near the Bahamas has strengthened into Tropical Storm Humberto.

Parts of the north-western Bahamas that were recently pummelled by Hurricane Dorian are expected to experience tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rain over the weekend, but not significant storm surge.

The US National Hurricane Centre said early on Saturday that the storm was located about 100 miles east-southeast of Great Abaco Island and moving north west at 6mph.

It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the north-western Bahamas, excluding Andros Island.

Forecasters expect the storm to stay offshore of Florida’s eastern coast, so a tropical storm watch is no longer in effect for the state

