Public transport strike over pensions reform paralyses Paris

A massive strike has paralysed public transport in Paris as unions protest against a sweeping pension reform by French president Emmanuel Macron’s government.

Paris public transport company RATP said 10 metro lines are closed and several others, including the RER suburban rail, are severely disrupted.

On platforms, messages in French and English warned passengers of the strike, the biggest since 2007.

Heavy traffic was recorded in Paris as a result of the action (AP)

Trains which were still circulating were noticeably less crowded than usual, as authorities recommended people living in the Paris region should work from home or choose other means of transport.

The government website monitoring roads showed major traffic jams in and around the French capital.

RATP employees are protesting over a pension reform planned for next year which is expected to make them work longer before retirement.