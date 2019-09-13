Indian capital to restrict use of cars for two weeks after Hindu festival

Indian authorities have announced a plan to restrict the movement of private cars in the capital for nearly two weeks after a major Hindu festival that features fireworks that cloak the area with toxic smog and dust.

New Delhi state chief minister Arvind Kejriwal says private cars running on petrol and diesel will be allowed in New Delhi only on alternate days from November 4 to 15 depending on whether they have even or odd numbered plates.

A cyclist amidst morning smog in New Delhi (Manish Swarup/AP)

He told reporters on Friday that similar restrictions in 2016 reduced air pollution by 13-15%.

World Health Organisation data released last year gave India the dubious distinction of having the world’s 10 most polluted cities.

Air pollution generally peaks from November 1 with toxic smoke from the burning of agricultural fields.