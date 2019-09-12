Menu

Advertising

Jersey Shore’s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino released from prison

World News | Published:

He had been serving a sentence for tax evasion.

The Situation-Taxes

Jersey Shore cast member Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is now a free man.

The 37-year-old reality television star’s publicist says he was released from prison in Otisville, New York.

He went on Twitter shortly after his release, writing: “Turn up we free.”

Sorrentino served about eight months for tax evasion.

He and his brother pleaded guilty last year to tax offences related to nearly nine million US dollars in income.

Marc Sorrentino was sentenced to two years in prison.

At his sentencing last autumn, Sorrentino told the judge he was trying to overcome years of drug and alcohol abuse.

Sorrentino appeared on all six original seasons of Jersey Shore from 2009 to 2012, chronicling the lives of rowdy housemates in the town of Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News