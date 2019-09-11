French investigators call for witnesses to assist Jeffrey Epstein probe

France’s police are appealing for victims and witnesses to come forward to aid their probe into Jeffrey Epstein and anyone else involved in the disgraced financier’s alleged sexual exploitation of women and girls, and say they have already interviewed three people who identified themselves as victims.

The police appeal published on Wednesday on Twitter provided both a phone number and an interior ministry email address for victims and witnesses to use.

It said police specialists have been mobilised for the investigation.

Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch in Stanley, New Mexico (KRQE/AP)

The Paris prosecutor’s office said three complainants who have already come forward were interviewed by investigators in August and earlier this month, the last as recently as Monday.

The French probe opened August 23 is investigating the alleged rape of minors and other possible charges linked to the Epstein case.

Epstein killed himself in jail last month.