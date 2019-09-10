Advertising
Michael Schumacher treated in secrecy in Paris hospital, reports claim
Schumacher suffered a near-fatal brain injury in a 2013 skiing accident in the French Alps.
Seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher is being treated with a cutting-edge stem-cell therapy in a Paris hospital, according to reports in France.
The Paris hospitals authority, citing France’s strict medical privacy rules, said it could not comment on a report in Le Parisien that Schumacher was admitted under tight guard on Monday to the Georges-Pompidou hospital.
The paper says the treatment is scheduled to be administered on Tuesday.
His long-time manager Sabine Kehm did not respond to emailed requests for comment.
Schumacher suffered a near-fatal brain injury in a 2013 skiing accident in the French Alps.
Schumacher’s condition stabilised after he was placed in a drug-induced coma, from which he later emerged.
Since September 2014, he has been cared for at home on the shores of Lake Geneva.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.