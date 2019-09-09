North Korea ‘launches two projectiles’

North Korea has launched two unidentified projectiles into the sea, according to South Korea’s military.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectiles were fired from South Pyongan province on Tuesday morning and flew towards the waters off North Korea’s east coast.

The military gave no further details.

The reported launches came hours after North Korea said it was willing to resume nuclear diplomacy with the US later this month but Washington must come to the negotiating table with acceptable new proposals.