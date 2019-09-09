Menu

Advertising

North Korea ‘launches two projectiles’

World News | Published:

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the projectiles were fired from North Korea’s South Pyongan province.

Kim Jong Un

North Korea has launched two unidentified projectiles into the sea, according to South Korea’s military.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectiles were fired from South Pyongan province on Tuesday morning and flew towards the waters off North Korea’s east coast.

The military gave no further details.

The reported launches came hours after North Korea said it was willing to resume nuclear diplomacy with the US later this month but Washington must come to the negotiating table with acceptable new proposals.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News