Menu

Advertising

Donald Trump in Twitter feud with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen over justice reforms

World News | Published:

He referred to the musician as ‘boring’ and said his wife was ‘filthy mouthed’.

Trump

President Donald Trump has criticised musician John Legend for not playing a role in passing criminal justice reform following a TV special on the subject in which the star appeared.

Mr Trump also said he has not got enough credit for signing a law instituting some reforms.

The law reduced mandatory minimum sentences, among other measures.

In a series of tweets late Sunday and early Monday, Mr Trump called Legend “boring”.

He also said Legend’s wife model Chrissy Teigen as “filthy mouthed”.

Advertising

Legend responded by saying Trump is hungry for praise and asked Trump’s wife Melania to step in.

Teigen wrote she did not appear on the special and used crude language to describe Mr Trump.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News