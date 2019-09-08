Menu

Robert Mugabe to be buried in Zimbabwe next Sunday

World News | Published:

The African country’s former leader died in Singapore on Friday aged 95.

Robert Mugabe

Former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe is expected to be buried next Sunday, according to state media reports.

The ex-guerrilla leader became the southern African country’s first leader following independence from white minority rule in 1980 and held on to power until he was forced to resign in 2017.

Obit Robert Mugabe
A visitor arrives with a wreath at the Singapore Casket funeral parlour building where the body of former Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe is being held (Daniel Hakim/AP)

He died in Singapore on Friday at the age of 95.

His body will arrive in Zimbabwe on Wednesday, the Sunday Mail quoted presidential spokesman George Charamba as saying.

Mr Mugabe enjoyed strong backing from Zimbabwe’s people after taking over in 1980 but that support waned following decades of repression, economic mismanagement and allegations of rigging elections.

