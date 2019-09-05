30 injured as train and truck collide on crossing in Japan

A commuter train and a truck loaded with boxes of citrus fruit have collided at a rail crossing in Japan, injuring at least 30 people, authorities said.

The collision occurred as the truck apparently entered a crossing in Yokohama, a port city south of Tokyo, police said.

Yokohama fire department said at least 30 people received first aid at the scene.

The scene in Yokohama (Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Kyodo News/AP)

Television footage on Japan’s NHK national broadcaster showed the Keikyu express train derailed and tilted. Next to it was a mangled truck.

Grey smoke billowed from the truck and the train carriages were blackened. Cardboard boxes and oranges from the truck were scattered on the ground.

The truck driver was pulled out of the debris and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was in serious condition, according to NHK. It said the injuries to others were not life-threatening.

Emergency workers inspect the damage (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

A male passenger who was in the front carriage told NHK the train suddenly stopped after he heard a honking, and then he saw a fire. He said he hurt his neck in the accident.

Police said the extent of damage and the cause of the collision were under investigation.