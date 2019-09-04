Body found in search for missing Spanish Olympian

Spanish police have found a woman’s body in a mountainous area near Madrid where officers have been searching for former alpine ski racer and Olympic medallist Blanca Fernandez Ochoa.

Fernandez won a bronze skiing for Spain at the 1992 Winter Games in Albertville, becoming the country’s first female Winter Olympic medallist.

The 56-year-old was last spotted on surveillance video at a shopping centre on August 24.

A civil guard leads volunteers searching a woodland area in Cercedilla, just outside of Madrid (Paul White/AP)

A Civil Guard spokesman said tracking dogs located the body on Wednesday and authorities will now work to identify the dead woman.

More than 200 police officers on foot and horseback, firefighters, forest rangers and hundreds of volunteers have been combing a steep pine-forested area for days.