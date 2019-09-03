Death toll rises after Taliban attack in Kabul

The death toll from a Taliban suicide attack in Kabul late on Monday night has risen to 16 civilians, with another 119 people wounded, an Afghan official said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said some 400 foreigners were rescued after the attack targeted the Green Village compound, which houses several international organisations and guesthouses.

Smoke rose on Tuesday morning as angry Kabul residents set fire to part of the compound that has been a frequent target of attacks.

Wounded men in hospital (Rahmat Gul/AP)

Mr Rahimi said five attackers were shot and killed by security forces.

The blast occurred just hours after a US envoy briefed the Afghan government on an agreement “in principle” with the Taliban that would see 5,000 US troops leave the country within five months.